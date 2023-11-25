U.S. customs officers seized a fake Richard Mille watch. If real, it would have been worth US$3.7 million
U.S. customs officers seized a shipment from India that contained a counterfeit version of an extremely rare watch.
Had it been a real Richard Mille time piece, it would have been worth over $3.78 million, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said.
Watches and jewelry are the most commonly counterfeited items that are seized by customs officers, CBP Chicago, which oversees operations throughout most of the Midwest, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), so it came as no surprise to agents when they found the watch.
The item’s estimated price tag and its rarity are perhaps the most shocking aspects of the November 16 seizure by CPB officers in Cincinnati.
The shipment originated in India and was headed to a home in Palm Beach, Florida, the agency said.
The seized watch was a RM 88 Automatic Winding Tourbillon Smiley replica, CBP said. This particular style is a limited edition and there are only 50 watches like it in the world, hence the hefty price tag.
“Black market sellers attempted to reproduce the look-alike Richard Mille RM 88 Smiley, but it takes one glimpse at the merchandise to know it’s a fake,” the agency said. “The packaging, lack of fine details, its originating country and the fact that the shipment was uninsured all aided the officer’s determination that the merchandise was a counterfeit.”
The French company makes a little over 5,000 watches a year, each costing on average $250,000, according to Bloomberg.
Richard Mille watches adorn the wrists of celebrities like Odell Beckham Jr., Ed Sheeran, Rafael Nadal and Pharrell Williams.
“CBP encourages honest trade and urges consumers to think twice before purchasing merchandise from unfamiliar online entities,” Cincinnati Port Director Alrick Brooks said in a news release. “Purchasing counterfeit goods enables criminal enterprises, and the profits made from these items fund their illicit activities.”
Following the seizure of the Richard Mille replica, officers intercepted a second shipment the next day originating in Hong Kong and bound for Mesquite, Texas, CBP said.
Inside were replicas aping Rolex, Van Cleef, Chanel and Louis Vuitton watches to name a few, according to the agency.
The total manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the watches and jewelry seized was $846,695, CBP said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian High Commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's High Commissioner to Canada says.
BREAKING Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag, mediators say
Hamas agreed to release 13 Israelis and seven foreigners late Saturday in exchange for 39 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, Qatari and Egyptian mediators said, after the militant group delayed the second round of swaps for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
COVID-19 outbreak aboard Canadian warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour
An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Ontario Liberal members begin voting for a new leader today. Here's how it will work
Ontarians are a week away from learning who the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party will be.
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing
Minnesota's attorney general on Saturday denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence.
Canada
-
COVID-19 outbreak aboard Canadian warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour
An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
-
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
-
Ontario Liberal members begin voting for a new leader today. Here's how it will work
Ontarians are a week away from learning who the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party will be.
-
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
-
Cambridge, Ont. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student facing disciplinary action
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board is accused of professional misconduct over alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a student.
World
-
Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion
Russia on Saturday morning launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials said.
-
Lebanese residents of border towns come back during a fragile ceasefire
With a cautious calm prevailing over the border area in south Lebanon Saturday, the second day of a four-day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, villages that had emptied of their residents came back to life -- at least briefly.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag, mediators say
Hamas agreed to release 13 Israelis and seven foreigners late Saturday in exchange for 39 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, Qatari and Egyptian mediators said, after the militant group delayed the second round of swaps for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.
-
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing
Minnesota's attorney general on Saturday denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence.
-
Rep. George Santos says he expects to be kicked out of Congress as expulsion vote looms
Rep. George Santos has said he expects to be expelled from Congress following a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee that found substantial evidence of lawbreaking by the New York Republican.
-
Israeli-owned ship was targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean, U.S. official tells AP
A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an American defence official said Saturday.
Politics
-
Exclusive
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian High Commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's High Commissioner to Canada says.
-
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
-
Hamas hostage deal 'progress' but long-term peace needs 'many more steps': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained unmoved on Friday in rejecting demands for Canada to call for a full ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but said a deal this week to temporarily halt hostilities so some hostages can be released is a sign of progress.
Health
-
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
Sci-Tech
-
Hypothermic turtle revived after rescue from Bay of Fundy shore, shipped to Bermuda
An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy.
-
Feds aimed secret cybersecurity briefing at energy sector executives: memo
A newly disclosed Public Safety Canada memo reveals a secret-level June meeting was part of a strategy to raise awareness among company executives about the dangers from malicious cyberactivity -- reaching beyond the technical experts who already know about the risks.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
-
Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over plan to sell stake in joint venture. A judge has paused the sale
Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo had forged.
-
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.