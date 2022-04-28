U.K. delays post-Brexit border checks until end of 2023

FILE - Lorries leave after disembarking a ferry as others wait to board on the morning after Brexit took place at the Port of Dover in Dover, England, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) FILE - Lorries leave after disembarking a ferry as others wait to board on the morning after Brexit took place at the Port of Dover in Dover, England, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

MORE Business News