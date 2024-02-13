Business

    • U.K. beauty chain The Body Shop goes into administration after years of struggles

    Pedestrians pass a Body Shop cosmetics store in London's Oxford Street Friday March 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Rachel Miller) Pedestrians pass a Body Shop cosmetics store in London's Oxford Street Friday March 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Rachel Miller)
    Share
    LONDON -

    The Body Shop, the British beauty and cosmetics retail chain, said on Tuesday that it has appointed insolvency administrators after years of financial struggles.

    The retailer, which grew from a single shop in 1976 to become one of the most recognizable retailers on the British high street with hundreds of stores in the United Kingdom and beyond, is known as an early champion of ethical practices in business.

    FRP, the administrators hired by The Body Shop, said it will "now consider all options to find a way forward for the business."

    "The Body Shop has faced an extended period of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a difficult trading environment for the wider retail sector," FRP said.

    The announcement came just weeks after the chain's new owners Aurelius, a European private equity firm specializing in buying and turning around troubled firms, took control of the business.

    The retailer of soaps, creams and make up was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, highlighting its fair trading practices and cosmetics and skincare products that were not tested on animals.

    The brand became hugely popular in the 1980s, when it listed on the London Stock Exchange, and has stores in some 80 countries, including many operated through franchises.

    Roddick and her husband sold The Body Shop to beauty giant L'Oreal in 2006. The brand was passed on to Natura, the Brazilian cosmetics business, in 2017, which sold it on to Aurelius late last year in a deal valued at 207 million pounds (US$261 million.) The company employed about 7,000 people worldwide at the time of the takeover.

    At the time, Aurelius expressed optimism that it could re-energize the iconic British brand "despite the challenging retail market."

    The chain will continue to trade through stores and online during the administration process, but the news that it has gone into administration will likely put hundreds of jobs at risk.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News