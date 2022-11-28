TD-Canada Post lending program paused after suspicious activity detected
TD Bank Group says it paused the MyMoney lending program it recently launched with Canada Post after it detected suspicious activity on its system.
Spokeswoman Amy Thompson says processing was affected when the bank's security system noticed "early warning signs of irregular activities" and the bank decided to pause the program to investigate.
She says it is disappointing that "bad actors" tried to take advantage of the lending program, officially launched Oct. 12, that is meant to expand access to loans through the partnership with Canada Post.
Thompson says the bank, which is in charge of running the program, hopes to reopen applications as soon as it feels it is appropriate.
The program, offering loans of between $1,000 and $30,000 at variable interest rates currently ranging from about 10 and 20 per cent, is designed to fill a gap between payday lenders and traditional banks.
Under the program, postal workers direct customers on how to apply either online or by phone for the loans, as well as to provide materials with more information, while TD employees support customers through the actual application, decision-making and funding process.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.