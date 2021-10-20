Strength of CNR shares helps power S&P/TSX composite further into record territory
Canada's main stock index moved further into record territory as shares of country's railways climbed and offset the impact of inflation rising in September at its fastest pace in 18 years.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 101.20 points to 21,188.19.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 152.03 points at 35,609.34. The S&P 500 index was up 16.56 points at 4,536.19, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.41 points at 15,121.68.
The Canadian dollar traded for 81.11 cents US compared with 80.93 cents US on Tuesday.
The December crude contract was up 98 cents at US$83.42 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 8.2 cents at US$5.17 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$14.40 at US$1,784.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 3.2 cents at US$4.73 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021.
