Stocks tick higher after inflation cools more than forecast
Stocks are ticking higher Wednesday, and Wall Street is relaxing a bit after a report showed inflation is cooling faster than expected.
The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 133 points, or 0.4%, at 33,818, as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.
The main focus on Wall Street for more than a year has been high inflation and how much painful medicine the Federal Reserve will have to dole out to contain it. A report Wednesday morning showed that prices at the consumer level were 5% higher last month than a year earlier.
That's still well above the Federal Reserve's comfort level for inflation, keeping a check on financial markets. But it was better than the 5.2% that economists expected, and it marked a continued slowdown from inflation's peak last summer.
Traders are still largely betting the Fed will raise short-term interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, according to data from CME Group. But they shaded some bets toward the possibility that the Fed will merely hold rates steady in May, something it has not done for more than a year.
"The Fed has every reason to take a pause and only a handful of reasons not to," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.
Higher rates can undercut inflation, but only by bluntly slowing the entire economy. That raises the risk of a recession later on, while hurting prices for stocks, bonds and other investments in the meantime. The Fed has already raised rates at a furious pace over the last year, enough that it's already hurt pockets of the economy and created strains within the banking system.
That has many investors and economists expecting at least a shallow, short recession to hit the economy later this year. If banks pull back on lending as a result of all the troubles in their industry, it could tighten the vise even further on the economy.
The bond market has been showing much more nervousness about a potential recession, and traders have built bets that the Fed will have to cut interest rates later this year in order to prop up the economy.
Yields fell further Wednesday following the inflation report. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 3.39% from 3.43% late Tuesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, fell to 3.96% from 4.03%. The stock market, meanwhile, has remained much more resilient than the bond market. It's still up for the year so far, in part on hopes the Fed can pull off the tough balancing act of slowing the economy just enough to suffocate inflation but not so much as to cause a severe recession that undercuts corporate profits.
Companies later this week will begin telling investors just how much profit they made during the first three months of the year. Expectations are almost uniformly low, with analysts forecasting the worst drop in earnings per share since the pandemic was crushing the economy in 2020. But many analysts also expect this to mark the bottom, with forecasts calling for a return to growth later this year.
Keeping a check on Wall Street Wednesday was the fact that inflation still remains high, even if it is slowing. And underneath the surface, inflation actually accelerated a bit after ignoring food and energy costs. That's something called "core inflation" and can offer a better picture of where trends are heading. And has some investors girding for the "higher for longer" interest rates that the Fed has long been warning about.
"The Fed's mandate of 2% inflation is a distant dream and interest rates have to remain somewhat restrictive till we see meaningful improvement in the trajectory of core inflation," said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas.
------
AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.