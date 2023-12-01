Business

    • Statistics Canada to release November job report today

    A sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    OTTAWA -

    Statistics Canada is set to release its November labour force survey this morning.

    The report will shed light on the unemployment rate last month, as well as whether the economy added or lost jobs.

    RBC says it expects employment rose by 15,000, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent as the population rapidly grows.

    Canada's unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in October.

    After a robust bounce back from the pandemic, the job market has cooled this year as high interest rates weigh on businesses.

    Forecasters expect this trend to continue as the economy struggles to grow and interest rates remain elevated.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    A major breakthrough is made on the first day of COP28, former Chicago Blackhawks player Corey Perry apologizes and filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover a 128-year-old shipwreck. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News