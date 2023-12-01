Statistics Canada to release November job report today
Statistics Canada is set to release its November labour force survey this morning.
The report will shed light on the unemployment rate last month, as well as whether the economy added or lost jobs.
RBC says it expects employment rose by 15,000, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent as the population rapidly grows.
Canada's unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in October.
After a robust bounce back from the pandemic, the job market has cooled this year as high interest rates weigh on businesses.
Forecasters expect this trend to continue as the economy struggles to grow and interest rates remain elevated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Statistics Canada to release November job report today
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CSIS whistleblower hopes they 'lit a match' with allegations of rape and harassment
A CSIS officer who is among a group of whistleblowers raising allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the spy agency's British Columbia office says she hopes their actions have 'lit a match' to change what she calls a 'dark and disturbing place.'
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
Live updates Israel and Hamas trade blame for ceasefire's end as combat resumes
Israel resumed fighting in Gaza minutes after a temporary ceasefire deal ended, and accused Hamas of having violated the truce. Hamas blames Israel, saying it declined offers to free more hostages.
DEVELOPING Statistics Canada to release November job report today
Statistics Canada is set to release its November labour force survey this morning.
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A major breakthrough is made on the first day of COP28, former Chicago Blackhawks player Corey Perry apologizes and filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover a 128-year-old shipwreck. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no one has laid eyes on for 128 years.
Movie reviews: 'Maestro' is a stylish, passionate movie with enough depth to both warm and break your heart
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Maestro,' 'May December,' 'Saltburn' and 'Silent Night.'
Canada
-
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
-
Spy watchdog calls for more information on border agency's air traveller targeting
The national spy watchdog says Canada's border agency needs to do a better job of documenting how and why it singles out certain air passengers for possible additional scrutiny.
-
B.C. man tries to appeal driving ban by claiming his designated driver crashed his Mercedes, fled the scene
B.C.'s Supreme Court has upheld a 90-day driving ban for a man who refused to give a breath sample after crashing his Mercedes into a ditch – rejecting his claim that an "unnamed designated driver" was behind the wheel and fled the scene.
-
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
-
Sask. premier expects 'no consequences' over decision to stop collecting carbon tax on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not expecting "any consequences whatsoever" for the province's decision to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
World
-
Madagascar's top court ratifies president's reelection in vote boycotted by opposition
Madagascar's top court on Friday ratified the victory of incumbent President Andry Rajoelina in last month's election, giving him a third term as leader following a boycott of the vote by opposition candidates.
-
11 civilians are killed in an attack by gunmen in Iraq's eastern Diyala province
Eleven people were killed in an attack by a group armed with explosives and guns in eastern Iraq, security officials said Friday.
-
Warplanes hit targets in Gaza as Israel resumes offensive, warning of attacks to come in south
Israeli fighter jets hit targets in the Gaza Strip minutes after a week-long truce expired on Friday, as the war with Hamas resumed in full force.
-
Pressure builds to eliminate fossil fuel use as oil executive takes over climate talks
Pressure to phase out fossil fuels mounted Thursday on the oil company chief who took over international climate negotiations in Dubai as part of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28).
-
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
-
Driver arrested after 2 troopers killed in hit-and-run on Las Vegas freeway, police say
Two Nevada state troopers in Las Vegas were killed in a hit-and-run Thursday while helping another driver on the state's busiest freeway, authorities said. Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a suspect had been taken into custody hours after the crash.
Politics
-
CSIS whistleblower hopes they 'lit a match' with allegations of rape and harassment
A CSIS officer who is among a group of whistleblowers raising allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the spy agency's British Columbia office says she hopes their actions have 'lit a match' to change what she calls a 'dark and disturbing place.'
-
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
-
Housing reality check: Canada behind on building housing for marginalized communities, advocates say
The federal government has spent about half of the $82.5 billion in its national housing strategy funding and has now spent all of its funds that it had set aside to build low-income rental units for vulnerable people.
Health
-
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
-
Years in the works, Canada's new 988 suicide crisis line is now available
In a massive step towards prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Canadians, the government has officially launched a nationwide, three-digit suicide crisis helpline.
Sci-Tech
-
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
-
Chinstrap penguins nod off more than 10,000 times per day in seconds-long 'microsleeps,' study finds
A new study has documented the peculiar sleeping habits of this species of penguin. Instead of taking one long continuous period of sleep, chinstrap penguins prefer to sleep in seconds-long intervals, more than 10,000 times a day.
-
Brazilian city enacts an ordinance that was secretly written by ChatGPT
City lawmakers in Brazil have enacted what appears to be the nation's first legislation written entirely by artificial intelligence -- even if they didn't know it at the time.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Maestro' is a stylish, passionate movie with enough depth to both warm and break your heart
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Maestro,' 'May December,' 'Saltburn' and 'Silent Night.'
-
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
-
After hearing, judge mulls extending pause on John Oates' sale of stake in business with Daryl Hall
A lawsuit by Daryl Hall over John Oates' plan to sell his share of the Hall & Oates duo's joint venture without the other's permission headed Thursday to court, where a judge will decide whether to keep pausing the deal.