S&P/TSX composite up more than 400 points in broad-based rally, U.S. markets also up

TORONTO -

A broad-based rally pushed Canada's main stock index up more than 400 points in early-afternoon trading, while U.S. stock markets were also up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 415.85 points at 19,297.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 640.27 points at 30,131.16. The S&P 500 index was up 86.94 points at 3,765.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 275.86 points at 11,091.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.84 cents US compared with 73.20 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was up US$2.71 at US$86.34 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 39 cents at US$6.86 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$28.10 at US$1,730.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.48 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.