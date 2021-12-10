S&P/TSX composite lags U.S. stock markets which rose despite hot inflation

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index moved lower, lagging U.S. markets which rose even though inflation numbers hit a 39-year high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 34.87 points to 20,890.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 216.30 points at 35,970.99. The S&P 500 index was up 44.57 points at 4,712.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 113.23 points at 15,630.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.65 cents US compared with 78.74 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was up 73 cents at US$71.67 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 11.1 cents at US$3.93 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$1,784.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down nearly 4.7 cents at US$4.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.