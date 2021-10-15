S&P/TSX composite hits record high in best week since March as oil tops U$82 a barrel
Canada's main stock index reached record highs on a broad rally led by the strength of the financial and energy sectors as the price of oil climbed past US$82 per barrel.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 108.16 points to 20,928.10.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 382.20 points at 35,294.76. The S&P 500 index was up 33.11 points at 4,471.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 73.91 points at 14,897.34.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.78 cents US compared with 80.83 cents US on Thursday.
The November crude contract was up 97 cents at US$82.28 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 27.7 cents at US$5.41 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$29.60 at US$1,768.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 9.8 cents at US$4.73 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.
