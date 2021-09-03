TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index surged to another record high on Friday, as weak new jobs numbers out of the U.S. helped reduce investor anxiety about the possibility of a forthcoming taper of stimulus programs by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 26.31 points to a new closing high of 20,821.43, breaking the previous record set just the day before.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.73 points at 35,369.09. The S&P 500 index was down 1.52 points at 4,535.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.34 points at 15,363.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.88 cents US compared with 79.54 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was down 70 cents at US$69.29 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$4.71 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$22.20 at US$1,833.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2021.