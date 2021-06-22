TORONTO -- Gains in the technology sector helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.36 points at 20,163.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 85.63 points at 33,791.34. The S&P 500 index was down 2.32 points at 4,222.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 26.48 points at 14,167.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.67 cents US compared with 80.80 cents US on Monday.

The August crude contract was down 26 cents at US$72.86 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up six cents at US$3.25 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$1,777.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$4.22 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021