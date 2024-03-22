Business

    • S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, one day after breaking record

    Canada's main stock index took a breather Friday, closing down more than 100 points a day after setting a new all-time closing high.

    The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 103.18 points at 21,984.08.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 305.47 points at 39,475.90. The S&P 500 index was down 7.35 points at 5,234.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 26.98 points at 16,428.82.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 73.57 cents US compared with 73.94 cents US on Thursday.

    The May crude oil contract was down 44 cents at US$80.63 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.81 per mmBTU.

    The April gold contract was down US$24.70 at US$2,160 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.01 a pound.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024

