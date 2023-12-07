S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as losses in the base metal stocks weighed on the Toronto market, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.08 points at 20,263.13.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.51 points at 36,027.92. The S&P 500 index was up 20.26 points at 4,569.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 117.80 points at 14,264.51.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.58 cents US compared with 73.67 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude oil contract was up 71 cents at US$70.09 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$2.20 at US$2,045.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.77 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.
