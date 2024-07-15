World

    • Funeral services planned for former fire chief shot to death at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

    Share
    FREEPORT, Pa. -

    The Pennsylvania man killed when a sniper attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump will have a private funeral after a public visitation later this week, according to the obituary posted Monday afternoon by a funeral home.

    Corey D. Comperatore's services will be led by his pastor at some point after an event for friends to celebrate his life and pay respects Thursday in Freeport, Pennsylvania.

    The obituary said the 50-year-old Comperatore, who was killed Saturday, was born in Natrona Heights and spent a decade in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked as a project and tooling engineer at JSP, was an active member of Cabot Church and had been chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department.

    Comperatore was attending a campaign rally for Trump on Saturday in Butler when he was shot by a gunman who fired from a nearby roof. Two other event attendees were injured in the attack, along with Trump.

    The obituary said Comperatore was courageous but "not the loud and boisterous kind; it was the courage of quiet resilience, the strength to be vulnerable, and the bravery to lead with love." It said he was "quick to help those in need, never expecting anything in return, and his impact on the lives he touched was profound."

    The memorial event will be Thursday at Laube Hall in Freeport. Pastor Jonathan Fehl will lead his subsequent funeral services.

    Trump has extended his condolences to Comperatore's family and told the New York Post he planned to attend the services.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE RNC UPDATES

    LIVE RNC UPDATES Follow Live: JD Vance officially nominated at RNC

    The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he becomes the GOP’s official nominee. Follow for live updates of the RNC.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    NEW

    NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling

    For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News