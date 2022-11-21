S&P/TSX composite down as oil prices drop and energy sector falls

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil moved lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index down 157.23 points at 19,823.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 91.04 points at 33,654.65. The S&P 500 index was down 20.78 points at 3,944.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 97.49 points at 11,048.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.16 cents US compared with 74.71 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$4.71 at US$75.40 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 34 cents at US$6.64 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$16.70 at US$1,737.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022