Rogers tries to build case for competitiveness of proposed Videotron-Freedom deal
Rogers Communications Inc. tried to build the case for a competitive Freedom Mobile during its cross examination of BCE Inc.'s chief technology and information officer, as the hearing on its $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. continued Tuesday.
Rogers worked to show that if Quebecor Inc.-owned Videotron Ltd. purchases Shaw-owned Freedom, the combined business would become a significant player in the telecom industry, putting pressure on companies like Bell, especially since Bell does not offer bundled internet and mobility services to consumers in British Columbia and Alberta.
The proposed Videotron and Freedom deal would include multi-service bundles in this region, according to a joint statement from Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor from earlier this year.
Rogers referred to Bell documents comparing carriers that highlight Videotron's penetration strength in the Quebec market.
Additionally, Rogers pointed to Bell's submission to the Competition Bureau in opposition to the Rogers-Shaw merger in December 2021 and its acknowledgement of Freedom as a growing competitive threat.
The proposed sale of Freedom to Videotron is part of Rogers' strategy to get its broader deal across the finish line.
"Rogers and Shaw both want to convince the Competition Tribunal that Videotron will be an effective competitor, but the fact of the matter is that it's untested," said telecom industry watcher Ben Klass.
"Rogers wouldn't willingly offer up Videotron as a suitor for Freedom if it was worried about disruptive competition."
On the first day of the hearing last week, the Competition Bureau said the proposed sale of Freedom to Videotron would create a situation where Videotron is likely to be more "aligned" with Rogers and more vulnerable to anti-competitive actions by Rogers. Rogers responded saying the regulator was underestimating Videotron's "capacities and abilities" and discounting its success in Quebec.
Meanwhile, professor Nathan Miller who was called as a witness by the Competition Bureau Tuesday, argued that competition between Rogers and Shaw is meaningful because the latter has made significant strides in the market.
He said this is largely due to initiatives such as the introduction of the Big Gig plan through Freedom in 2017 and the launch of Shaw Mobile in 2020, which enhanced price competition.
In his analysis, which includes porting data, data on price changes and documents from industry participants, Miller found that when these initiatives were introduced, a substantial number of subscribers moved over from Rogers.
He added that the proposed sale of Freedom to Videotron does not change his view that the broader merger would lessen competition, arguing that if Videotron manages to compete more aggressively in Western Canada than would be desired by Rogers, Bell or Telus, there could be potential for anti-competitive retaliation in Videotron's home market, Quebec, where it has the strongest presence and has its wireline assets.
Rogers pushed back against Miller's report in cross examination, arguing that the analysis missed the mark, and does not do enough to successfully quantify the supposed harm of the sale of Freedom to Videotron.
During the cross examination of BCE's chief technology and information officer Tuesday morning, Rogers also referred to service outages Bell experienced in recent years. Rogers experienced a massive network outage that affected millions of Canadians in July.
The hearing before the Competition Tribunal is expected to last four weeks with oral arguments scheduled for mid-December and aims to resolve the impasse between the Commissioner of Competition and Rogers and Shaw.
The Competition Bureau is one of three regulatory agencies that must approve the deal before it can close, in addition to the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.
Rogers is hoping to close the Shaw deal by the end of the year, with a possible further extension to Jan. 31, 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.
CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.