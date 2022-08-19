Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist.
Businesses like the defunct Canadian chain Liquidation World have liquidated consumer merchandise in North America for decades, usually moving stock left over from bankrupt retailers.
However, Doug Stephens says a new post-pandemic retail landscape might see liquidators serve a new purpose: moving online shopping returns and retail overstock created in the wake of pandemic-created supply chain issues.
“What we've seen through the pandemic is that there's been a real revolution in the way consumers are shopping,” Stephens told CTVNews.ca. “People are shopping online now a lot more than they were pre-pandemic…and there's a higher return rate of goods when they're purchased online."
Stephens said the rate of return for apparel purchased online can be as high as 33 per cent. Further, an analysis jointly published by the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail – a software and analytics firm – found that in 2021, shoppers returned an average of 16.6 per cent of their purchases. That number was up from 10.6 per cent in 2020 and more than double the rate in 2019.
Stephens said large online retailers with liberal return policies like Amazon and Wayfair have shifted the watermark for return policies across the retail landscape, feeding the trend of consumers buying items online, only to send them back. In some cases, as with Amazon, Stephens said retailers route those returns directly to third-party liquidators.
"So what we find is that retailers like Amazon, Wayfair and others are not even accepting these goods back. They don't want them back,” he said. “They're just selling them off to liquidators and it's creating almost a subclass or subcategory of retail in the market now that liquidators are basically becoming an everyday force in the marketplace to clear out these returns."
Stephens said online shopping returns only make up part of the excess inventory retailers are trying to move. A significant lag between demand for consumer goods during the pandemic and the supply of those goods has also contributed to retail overstock.
Retailers caught without inventory amid the supply chain issues of 2020 and 2021 are finally catching up to demand for household goods and electronics, he said, just in time for economic growth to slow in Canada and the U.S., leading consumers to curb spending.
In July, Walmart released a fiscal update warning its operating profits would drop sharply as it cut prices to move inventory due to an oversupply of general merchandise. This discord between supply and demand has created a new liquidation market Stephens expects will linger for a while.
"Once [retailers] were able to catch up to demand and place large orders and receive large orders, we're now starting to hear reverberations of a pending recession,” Stephens said.
"So now you have retailers sitting on mountains of inventory that they've now got to clear out."
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Millennial Money: A scarcity money mindset can cost you
Factors beyond your control, like inflation or supply chain shortages, can limit your access to the things you need and make it harder to achieve your financial goals.
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.