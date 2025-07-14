ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Online platform offers home sellers a new way to find a listing agent

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Patrick Armstrong, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyyve, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss how traditional real estate is shifting.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.