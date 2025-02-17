ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Housing starts up three per cent in January, but trade risks add ‘significant uncertainty’: CMHC

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in January rose three per cent compared with December, helped by strength in multi-unit starts in Quebec and B.C.A worker is seen working on a construction project in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.