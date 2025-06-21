ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Hidden costs of home ownership that most people forget to budget for

By Christopher Liew

Published

Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down some of the most commonly forgotten costs of owning a home, so you can budget smarter, plan ahead, and step into homeownership with confidence. (gopixa / Getty Images)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.