ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Greater Toronto housing market sees best July in four years: real estate board

By The Canadian Press

Published

A real estate sign is displayed in front of a house in the Riverdale area of Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Greater Toronto Area-home sales rose 10.9 per cent lower in July compared with a year earlier as 6,100 properties changed hands, the most activity recorded in the month since 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.