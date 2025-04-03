ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Greater Toronto home sales drop in March amid trade concerns: TRREB

By The Canadian Press

Published

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 23.1 per cent in March as more supply hit the market, helping bring down prices compared with a year ago. A real estate sign is shown in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday Sept. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.