Rate cuts and a return to growth: What Deloitte sees on the Canadian economic horizon
Deloitte Canada says the Canadian economy will return to growth in the second half of 2024, with interest rate cuts as early as this spring.
The firm's economic outlook report predicts stagnant growth during the first half of the year as the effects of higher interest rates continue to work their way through the system.
The Bank of Canada held its key rate steady at five per cent in December after a heavy-handed hiking campaign to fight inflation.
Deloitte says inflation is still uncomfortably high at 3.1 per cent as of November, but it's unlikely the central bank will hike rates further.
However, Deloitte Canada chief economist Dawn Desjardins says we shouldn't expect interest rates to return to their pre-pandemic lows.
Desjardins says momentum in the economy and the job market is poised to improve in the second half of 2024 as confidence starts to recover.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly
Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.
Overspent in December? Here's how to battle the January blues, according to experts
You may be able to minimize the doldrums of January with some planning and other steps to turn things around, financial experts say.
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
opinion Tips for teaching your kids about money management
In today’s fast-paced financial world, the adage “knowledge is power” is especially true when it comes to teaching our kids about money.
Budgeting for a cross-country move takes preparation and flexibility
Interprovincial migration has been gaining ground in Canada since the pandemic began in 2020 as more people chase home affordability. Experts say it's important to plan moves carefully.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far
Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:
Sentencing hearing to begin Thursday for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Three days have been set aside for the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, now 23, convicted of killing four members of the Afzaal family.
The salaries of the leaders of some of Canada's biggest charities might be a surprise to those who donate
A small group of leaders of Canadian charities in the environment, conservation, and animal protection sectors are taking home compensation packages equivalent to, and in some cases higher than, the salaries of provincial premiers.
Rate cuts and a return to growth: What Deloitte sees on the Canadian economic horizon
Deloitte Canada says the Canadian economy will return to growth in the second half of 2024, with interest rate cuts as early as this spring.
PMO clarifies Trudeau and family stayed 'at no cost' during vacation in Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is clarifying that he and his family are vacationing in Jamaica 'at no cost at a location owned by family friends' after initially saying the family was paying for their stay.
opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly
Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.
Denmark's queen makes one last public appearance before stepping down in a rare abdication
Europe's longest reigning monarch Queen Margrethe rode through Denmark’s capital Thursday in a gilded, horse-drawn coach as she concluded her last New Year celebrations before her abdication later this month.
Nevada judge attacked by defendant during sentencing in Vegas courtroom scene captured on video
A Nevada judge was attacked Wednesday by a defendant in a felony battery case who leaped over a defence table and the judge's bench, landing atop her and sparking a bloody brawl involving court officials and attorneys, officials and witnesses said.
Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
Canada
-
Sentencing hearing to begin Thursday for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Three days have been set aside for the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, now 23, convicted of killing four members of the Afzaal family.
-
The salaries of the leaders of some of Canada's biggest charities might be a surprise to those who donate
A small group of leaders of Canadian charities in the environment, conservation, and animal protection sectors are taking home compensation packages equivalent to, and in some cases higher than, the salaries of provincial premiers.
-
'The black was staring back': B.C. couple discovers bear living under their deck
A Duncan, B.C., couple are no strangers to wildlife encounters around their home on the Cowichan River, but they were shocked when they found out a large creature had moved in right underneath their deck.
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
World
-
Iran says at least 95 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
Two bombs exploded and killed at least 95 people at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain by the U.S. in a 2020 drone strike, Iranian officials said, as the Middle East remains on edge over Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.
-
The U.K. is not co-operating enough to curb migrant crossings of the Channel, a French report says
A French report said the United Kingdom is not sufficiently co-ordinating with France in efforts to reduce the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, as part of a broader assessment pointing to the 'uncertain effectiveness' of illegal migration policies.
-
Taliban arrest women for 'bad hijab' in the first dress code crackdown since their return to power
The Taliban have arrested women in the Afghan capital for wearing "bad hijab," a spokesman at the country's Vice and Virtue Ministry said Thursday. It's the first official confirmation of a crackdown on women who don't follow the dress code imposed by the Taliban since they returned to power in 2021.
-
Striking doctors in England at loggerheads with hospitals over calls to return to work
The longest planned strike in the history of Britain's state-funded National Health Service entered its second day of six on Thursday with doctors in England at loggerheads with hospitals over requests for some to leave the picket line to cover urgent needs during one of busiest times of year.
-
Scenes of loss play out across Japan's western coastline after quake kills 84, dozens still missing
The death toll in Japan after Monday’s 7.6-magnitude temblor that decimated houses, twisted and scarred roads and scattered boats like toys stood at 84 people as of Thursday.
-
Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain midflight to make first court appearance
A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain who wanted to divert a flight to get medical attention for a passenger was set to make his first federal court appearance Thursday.
Politics
-
PMO clarifies Trudeau and family stayed 'at no cost' during vacation in Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is clarifying that he and his family are vacationing in Jamaica 'at no cost at a location owned by family friends' after initially saying the family was paying for their stay.
-
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
-
Canada's clean-tech revolution will be limited without more clean power: Champagne
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spent most of last year doling out big bucks for massive new electric-vehicle battery plants as Canada made some major moves to solidify its green industrial strategy.
Health
-
Consumer Reports finds 'widespread' presence of plastics in food
Consumer Reports has found that plastics retain a 'widespread' presence in food despite the health risks, and called on regulators to reassess the safety of plastics that come into contact with food during production.
-
Alzheimer's drugs might get into the brain faster with new ultrasound tool, study shows
Scientists have found a way to help Alzheimer's drugs seep inside the brain faster -- by temporarily breaching its protective shield.
-
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of the year
January kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of the quickest yet strongest meteor showers of the year.
-
Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots
Pressing a button will be one way to summon an artificial intelligence agent as Microsoft wields its computer industry influence to reshape the next generation of keyboards.
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
Entertainment
-
Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett will present awards. Here's what to know
Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
-
Multiple Mickey Mouse horror movies announced as Steamboat Willie enters public domain
A teaser trailer for 'Mickey’s Mouse Trap,' a live-action film directed by Jamie Bailey and released Monday, depicts a group of friends who are terrorized by someone in a mask of the smiling rodent at a carnival.
-
George R.R. Martin is working on three animated 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs
George R.R. Martin knows there's a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that's not stopping him from adding more abundance.