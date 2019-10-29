

Amy Woodyatt and Anna Stewart, CNN





The U.K. has halted production of commemorative Brexit coins, which had been marked with the date "31 October 2019" -- the day the U.K. is due to leave the European Union -- amid uncertainty over the departure.

The Treasury confirmed to CNN that the U.K.'s Royal Mint had stopped making the commemorative coins, but would not provide any further information regarding how many coins have been made or how much it has cost.

Earlier this month, designs were approved for a series of 50 pence pieces -- to be made in gold, silver and cupro-nickel -- to mark the U.K.'s exit from the European Union.

Weighing eight grams with a standard diameter of 27.3 millimetres, the coins were designed to bear the inscription "peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" alongside the date of the October 31, 2019.

British newspaper The Telegraph reported that 3 million coins bearing the date would be minted by the end of October, and a further 7 million would be created in the first year as ordered by Chancellor Sajid Javid.

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Saturday denied that having hundreds of thousands of coins minted was "foolish."

"I don't think it looks foolish. I think it was a very sincere aim of the British government to leave on the 31st of October," Kwarteng told the BBC, adding that he thought it was sad if the U.K. didn't leave by that date.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has conceded publicly that he may not deliver on his "do or die" promise that the U.K. will exit the European Union on October 31.

Johnson told lawmakers on Thursday that if they backed a general election on December 12, they'd be allowed more time to scrutinize his Brexit deal.