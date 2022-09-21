Postmedia to end Monday print edition of nine urban daily newspapers
Postmedia Network Inc., owned by Postmedia Network Canada Corp., says nine of its urban daily newspapers will no longer be printed and delivered on Mondays effective Oct. 17.
Postmedia spokesperson Phyllise Gelfand says the Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Sun and Montreal Gazette will all be impacted.
She says the ePaper versions of the affected newspapers -- a digital replica of the print edition -- will still be published on Mondays and the respective websites will still be updated with stories and news content.
Gelfand says Postmedia is making this change as readers' habits continue to change.
Postmedia has a "robust digital offering" and is focused on "going where (its) readers are," she explains.
Gelfand says there are no jobs cuts tied to this move by the company.
