TORONTO -- Pier 1 is closing all stores in Canada, according to the home décor retailer’s website.

According to the brief statement, Pier 1 is pursuing a sale of the company as the home decor retailer begins Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States.

“In connection with this, the Company has made the decision to move forward in the U.S. and close all stores in Canada. We thank our customers in Canada for your continued loyalty and for shopping with us over the years,” the statement reads.

The home goods retailer has been struggling for years with its stock tumbling from US$300 a share in 2015 to about US$3.56 last Friday.

In January, the company announced it was closing up to 450 of its 942 stores in Canada and the U.S. In a statement at the time, the company had said those North American closures were made “in order to better align its business with the current operating environment."

