Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits

One of Canada's largest banks says it's "been made aware of" an issue with direct deposits Friday.

TD Canada confirmed the issue in response to a message on Twitter asking why a paycheque hadn't yet made it to a customer’s bank account.

The bank said it has "escalated" the issue and it is being investigated. It did not provide further information, including when the problem might be fixed.

"We appreciate your patience," a spokesperson posted.

CTVNews.ca is reaching out to the bank for more information.

This is a developing news story and will be updated