One month after cyberattack hit, what's next for Indigo?
One month after a cyberattack hit Indigo Books & Music Inc., Canada's biggest bookstore chain is back online, although, still grappling with the fallout.
"A month has passed but it's not back to normal for Indigo," said Charles Finlay, executive director of Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University.
"It's a reflection of the complexity and seriousness and potentially devastating impacts of cybersecurity attacks on major businesses."
The company's website appears to be back, although a notice suggests that the online inventory is in the process of being updated. It is still recommended that consumers contact local stores to ensure a specific product is in stock and available for purchase.
On Feb. 8, the ransomware attack began and Indigo's website and payment systems were booted offline.
The Toronto-based company's temporary website is still limited to selling "select books," as of Wednesday, and current and former employees are bracing for their personal information to be posted on the so-called dark web.
The bookstore chain said its network was hijacked via a ransomware software known as LockBit.
The hack plunged the company into turmoil as its e-commerce operations and in-store debit and credit card payment systems were halted.
The bookstore managed to quickly restore its payment systems and soon after launched a temporary browsable-only website.
The retailer recently revealed that it decided not to pay the ransom as it could not be assured that a ransom payment "would not end up in the hands of terrorists or others on sanctions lists."
"There's a calculation that comes down to dollars and cents and risk and reward," Finlay said. "Now we're seeing what plays out when you don't pay a ransom."
Indigo declined an interview request for this story.
The company isn't alone in being targeted by online hackers.
Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd., the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, or LCBO, and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, or SickKids, all recently fell victim to cyberattacks, underscoring just how pervasive cybersecurity issues are becoming.
"Everyone is getting hit and sometimes the damage is far more comprehensive than anticipated," said Robert Falzon, head of engineering at Check Point Canada.
"In the past, some organizations have actually chosen insurance as their cybersecurity weapon of choice," he said. "It was cheaper to insure against a major breach than to actually implement correct security and training. But that's going to start changing."
It's unclear when Indigo's website will be fully restored or how much employee data will be leaked online.
Even a month after the hack, Indigo's investigation is likely still uncovering the full scope of the damage, Falzon said.
"This isn't over yet for Indigo," he said. "They are still probably figuring out exactly what happened."
Meanwhile, retail experts say the biggest risk to Indigo is the potential loss of customers.
Although losing some online sales connected to Valentine's Day and now potentially March break and Easter could make for a tough quarter, they say the loss of customer loyalty is a bigger long-term threat.
"The stores are fully up and running and in the grand scheme of things that's the most important thing," said Lisa Hutcheson, managing partner at consulting firm J.C. Williams Group.
"But the challenge will be trust and perception issues," she said. "It could take some customers a while to return to Indigo. They might be really nervous."
Indigo's transparency throughout the cybersecurity crisis will go a long way towards reassuring some customers, Hutcheson said.
And a sale wouldn't hurt.
"Everybody likes a sale," she said. "A friends-and-family sort of event could be helpful. But I don't think it needs to be a sale."
Extra Plum Rewards points to recognize customer loyalty or other offers could entice some reluctant customers to shop at the bookstore once again, she said.
Tamara Szames, Canadian retail industry adviser with The NPD Group, echoed Hutcheson's thoughts.
"Promotions are very attractive to the Canadian consumer right now. However, is that a tactic to gain back loyalty? It may increase sales and revenue, but if you're looking to gain consumer loyalty and trust back, it's really about putting your best foot forward."
Supporting employees through the breach, sharing with customers how they will safeguard their personal information and being transparent about the process as they move forward will help Indigo earn and regain loyalty, she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.