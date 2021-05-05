TORONTO -- The energy and base metal sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index up 60.38 points at 19,248.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 43.61 points at 34,176.64. The S&P 500 index was up 11.05 points at 4,175.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 103.04 points at 13,736.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.44 cents US compared with 81.20 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was up 58 cents at US$66.27 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$4.00 at US$1,780.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021