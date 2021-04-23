TORONTO -- Investors shook off U.S. tax hike concerns as strong economic data pushed North American stock markets to end the week hovering around record territory.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 70.69 points to 19,102.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 227.59 points at 34,043.49. The S&P 500 index was up 45.19 points to 4,180.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 198.40 points at 14,016.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.07 cents US compared with 80.00 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was up 71 cents at US$62.14 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 1.3 cents at US$2.82 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$4.20 at US$1,777.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 6.3 cents at nearly US$4.34 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.