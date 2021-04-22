Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to receive AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday
Canada imposes ban on passenger flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days
1.9M vaccine doses coming next week, but Canada could administer 3.1M: PHAC head
COVID-19 variant of interest vs. variant of concern: What does it mean?
COVID-19 raises risks for expectant mothers and babies, study says
'We got it wrong': Doug Ford apologizes for some of Ontario's enhanced public health measures
Risk of getting COVID-19 after full vaccination extremely low: new study
How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?
'Golf is safe': Golfers, health experts say Ontario needs to re-evaluate closure of courses
Ontario may have started to bend the COVID-19 curve, top doctor hints
'It's no secret': Union rep says paid sick days, COVID-19 vaccines needed to keep warehouse workers safe
'Things are going to get worse': Canada's 7-day average reaches more than 8,200 COVID-19 cases
India records global high 314,835 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
More scientists now believe COVID-19 spreads primarily through the air
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada