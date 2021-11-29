North American stock markets rebound on hopes COVID-19 variant not too severe

TORONTO -

North American stock markets partially recovered from Friday's steep plunge as crude oil prices rebounded on hopes that the latest COVID variant won't result in new lockdowns.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 23.04 points to 21,148.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 236.60 points at 35,135.94. The S&P 500 index was up 60.65 points at 4,655.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 291.17 points at 15,782.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.34 cents US compared with 78.30 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was up US$1.80 at US$69.95 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 62.3 cents at US$4.85 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$2.90 at US$1,785.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$4.34 a pound.