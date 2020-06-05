Advertisement
North American stock markets end week on fire after surprising jobs reports
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
TORONTO -- North American stock markets ended the week on fire following surprising positive jobs reports in Canada and the United States.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 326.20 points or 2.1 per cent at 15,854.07.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 829.16 points at 27,110.98. The S&P 500 index was up 81.58 points at 3,193.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 189.27 points at 9,814.08 after setting a record intraday high.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.47 US compared with 74.03 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was up US$2.14 at US$39.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents at US$1.78 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$44.40 at US$1,683.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 6.6 cents at US$2.55 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020.