TORONTO -- North American stock markets ended the week on fire following surprising positive jobs reports in Canada and the United States.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 326.20 points or 2.1 per cent at 15,854.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 829.16 points at 27,110.98. The S&P 500 index was up 81.58 points at 3,193.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 189.27 points at 9,814.08 after setting a record intraday high.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.47 US compared with 74.03 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up US$2.14 at US$39.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents at US$1.78 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$44.40 at US$1,683.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 6.6 cents at US$2.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020.