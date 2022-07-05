Nearly three-quarters of young workers would leave jobs for better benefits: survey
Nearly three-quarters of young workers would leave jobs for better benefits: survey
Nearly three-quarters of young Canadians would be willing to leave their current job for one with better benefits, according to a new survey from the Royal Bank of Canada.
The RBC survey found 73 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 34, and 69 per cent aged 35 to 44, are significantly more likely to leave their current jobs for another offering what they consider to be better benefits.
"We need to pay particular attention to this younger cohort, which already makes up a significant proportion of the workforce, and continues to grow," Julie Gaudry, RBC Insurance's head of group benefits, said in a news release. "Employers must ensure the right support is available to this younger generation."
The features survey respondents most wanted in their benefits packages were supports for mental health (88 per cent), a health spending account (80 per cent), and options to add additional coverage (79 per cent). More than half of younger respondents meanwhile reported low levels of overall well-being (61 per cent) and a decline in mental health (58 per cent), according to the survey.
"Given our collective experience since March of 2020, it's not surprising to see a range of worries and stressors reported by working Canadians," Gaudry said.
Recent Statistics Canada data showed job vacancies climbed to 957,500 in the first quarter of 2022; the highest quarterly number on record. According to a new Bank of Canada survey, 42 per cent of Canadian businesses are reporting labour shortages, with the food and hotel industries being hardest hit.
RBC says there are now roughly 70 per cent more job postings, and six per cent fewer available workers compared to pre-pandemic levels in Canada, which is creating a "buyer's market" for jobseekers.
Conducted by Ipsos on behalf of RBC Insurance, the online survey of 1,001 working Canadians also found that respondents with employer-provided benefits consistently reported higher job satisfaction, well-being, physical health, mental health and financial health compared to those without benefits.
"The knock-on impacts of a tightening labour market have made flexible and tailored employer-provided benefits desired by many – and clearly a draw, particularly for younger generations," Gaudry explained. "With heightened competition for talent, it's critical that organizations develop or refine benefits plans as a key component of their offer."
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians
Even though it may seem years away, saving for retirement is a top priority among 26 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34, a recent survey from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan found. However, 79 per cent of respondents in that age group say saving for retirement is prohibitively expensive.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?
With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
OPINION | Should you still be saving money with inflation at 7.7 per cent?
With inflation reaching a 40-year high, many Canadians have been left in a state of worry. Not only about the rising prices of consumer goods, but whether or not they should continue to save money. It’s not such a simple question, and it depends greatly on your circumstances, contributor Christopher Liew explains in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.