Mexico sets new work-from-home rules, including that employers pay internet
Mexico's Labour Department issued new rules Friday requiring employers to pay for internet and provide ergonomic chairs for employees working from home.
The new rules also mandate a "right to disconnect" for employees who work at least 40% of their time from remote locations. Remote workers often complain that, because they are constantly reachable at home, they are also constantly asked to work.
Mexico, like many other countries, saw a big increase in remote working during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021. While office space occupancy is inching back up, remote work seems to be a trend that has caught on.
The trend is so pronounced that some office buildings on bustling downtown boulevards are being converted into apartments, hospitals and stores.
The Labour Department said bosses are responsible for paying for the electricity, printers and other equipment used when working at home. According to the new rules, if an employee's home isn't safe, well-lit and well-ventilated, they can't be forced to work there.
Inspectors can visit a worker's home, or employees may be asked to take pictures of their home, to prove that it meets labour requirements.
Remote workers cannot be paid less than those who go to an office, and they must have set work hours.
According to the commercial real estate firm Newmark, Mexico City's office market has shown slight signs of recovery since the pandemic. In a first-quarter 2023 research report, it said the city's office vacancy rate had declined to 23.4%, from 24.5% one year ago.
As in many parts of the world, some employers have adopted a "mixed" or hybrid model in which workers come into the office only part of the week. The new rules apply only to those who work remotely at least 40% of the week.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.