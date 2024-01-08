Business

    • Lululemon Athletica raises financial guidance for fourth quarter

    VANCOUVER -

    Lululemon Athletica Inc. has raised its financial guidance for its fourth quarter.

    The athletic clothing retailer, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it now expects net revenue will be in the range of US$3.17 billion to US$3.19 billion.

    The previous guidance range was US$3.135 billion to US$3.17 billion.

    Lululemon also says it now expects its diluted earnings per share for its fourth quarter to be in a range of US$4.96 to US$5.

    Its earlier guidance had been for a range of US$4.85 to US$4.93 per diluted share.

    The company says it expects its gross margin to be in a range of 58.6 per cent to 58.7 per cent for the fourth quarter compared with its earlier guidance of 58.3 per cent to 58.6 per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    opinion

    opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly

    Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados

    Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News