Loblaw calls out ongoing 'outsized' price hikes from big brand-name food companies
Canada's largest grocer says its product costs have risen by nearly $1 billion so far this year -- double the historic norm -- as it continues to see "outsized" price increases from big multinational food brands.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. said Wednesday the cost hikes appear out of sync with the commodity cost environment, and are contributing to elevated food inflation in Canada.
While small- and medium-sized Canadian food suppliers appear to be "catching up on costs," the price increases passed on by large food companies are "more concerning," said Loblaw chief financial officer Richard Dufresne.
"We are still seeing outsized cost increases rolling in from large, global consumer goods companies, exceeding what we expected at this point," he said during a call with analysts.
His comments came as Loblaw reported a profit of $418 million in its first quarter, down from $437 million last year when the company saw a one-time gain from a court ruling. Revenue for the 12-week period totalled nearly $13 billion, up from nearly $12.3 billion a year earlier.
The grocer made the decision to highlight the ongoing oversized price increases as it's "one of the big drivers of cost inflation that we are seeing," Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston said.
"We are definitely seeing more inflationary cost pressure from the large multinational (consumer packaged goods companies) than we would have expected at this time based what's happening in the commodity cost environment," Weston said during the analyst call.
"We did not pass the full amount of cost inflation to customers, leading to food gross margin declines yet again this quarter."
He noted that sales of Loblaw's in-house brands, President's Choice and No Name, grew at more than twice the pace of the big national brands in the quarter.
Many big food makers with headquarters outside of Canada are continuing to pass along significant price increases to retailers.
PepsiCo Inc., the company behind products like Tropicana orange juice and Lay's chips, increased prices 16 per cent in its latest quarter, helping boost its profit by 18 per cent, it said last month.
Unilever, which makes Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise, reported a 10.7 per cent increase in prices in the most recent quarter, while Nestle raised prices by 9.8 per cent on products, which include Smarties and Perrier water.
Meanwhile, Statistics Canada reported last month that grocery prices were up 9.7 per cent on a year-over-year basis in March, down from 10.6 per cent in February.
The deceleration was driven by lower prices for fruits and vegetables, the agency said.
Economists have been expecting the rate of food price increases to gradually slow this spring as the rising cost for key inputs moderates through the supply chain.
Loblaw raised its dividend 10 per cent as it reported its first quarter earnings, saying it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 44.6 cents per share, up from 40.5 cents per share.
The increase for shareholders came as Loblaw reported its profit amounted to $1.29 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 25, down from $1.30 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Food retail same-stores sales were up 3.1 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales increased by 7.4 per cent.
On adjusted basis, Loblaw said it earned $1.55 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.36 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.55 per share and $13.2 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.