Iranian currency slides to new low amid unrest, isolation

In this April 4, 2015 file photo, Iranian and U.S. banknotes are on display at a currency exchange shop in downtown Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) In this April 4, 2015 file photo, Iranian and U.S. banknotes are on display at a currency exchange shop in downtown Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit

To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.