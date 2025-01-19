ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation

Inflation data likely to show further slowing, partly due to GST break: economists

By The Canadian Press

Published

A worker rolls signs past the Bank of Canada, Wednesday, April 10, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.