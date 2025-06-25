ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation

How the war in the Middle East could fuel inflation in Canada

By Adrian Ghobrial

Published

Iran's threat to block the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important shipping routes, could influence inflation numbers globally. Adrian Ghobrial explains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.