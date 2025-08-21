ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation

Back-to-school spending causing financial strain for many parents: poll

By The Canadian Press

Published

A school bag and a lunch bag are seen in the school yard as students go back to school in Montreal, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.