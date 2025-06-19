ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation

Affordability challenges plague renters despite falling prices: report

By The Canadian Press

Published

A woman enters a building next to a sign advertising an apartment for rent on moving day in Montreal, Monday, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.