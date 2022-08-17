Increased loneliness, isolation a side effect of inflation for Canadian seniors
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, The Canadian Press is speaking to people at different stages of life to see where they’re being hit the hardest. This final story in the series details how rising inflation is affecting older adults.
———
Azim Jeraj cancelled his gym membership earlier this year.
The 69-year-old resident of Sherwood Park, Alta. says he could no longer justify the monthly fees in the face of the rising cost of groceries, utilities and prescription medications.
"I joined a seniors' cycling group instead. I go cycling with them twice a week, and that doesn't cost any money," Jeraj said. "You find things like that to do. You constantly look for things that don't cost a lot of money."
Like every other age demographic right now, Canadian seniors are being forced to make tough choices, cutting out frills and nice-to-haves in the face of near 40-year-high inflation rates.
But older adults also face a unique, less-talked-about challenge — the increased social isolation that experts say often occurs as a result of high inflation.
According to Statistics Canada, 27.9 per cent of Canadian seniors in 2017-18 lived alone, compared to 14 per cent of the general population.
Doctors know that maintaining relationships and staying socially active play an important role in mental and physical health for this age group. Social isolation in seniors has been linked to increased emotional distress and prevalence of depression, increased number of falls and use of health and support services, and even premature death.
But getting about costs money, even if it's just to meet friends for coffee, to drive to a faith service, or to take the bus to a fitness class.
"People don’t think of social isolation as being tied to inflationary costs. What we immediately think of is people won’t be able to buy food, afford housing, take their medications," said Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge, a national seniors’ advocacy organization. “But you have to be connected in some way, and connection costs."
Many Canadian seniors live on fixed pensions or depend on government benefits such as the Canada Pension Plan, which — with its once-a-year adjustment each January for inflation — hasn't caught up with recent dizzying increases in the cost of living.
Older adults are also worried about their investment portfolios, as inflation weighs on the stock market. And for those who have been banking on the equity in their home to support their retirement, rising interest rates and their affect on the housing market are a real concern.
"A lot of the seniors we’re seeing are in this crunch – their investments or pension hasn’t gone up, their government benefits may eventually go up but right now they’re waiting in limbo, and prices for everything have gone up,” said Larry Mathieson, chief executive of the Kerby Centre, a non-profit that offers programs and services to seniors in Calgary and Medicine Hat. "It's a huge issue."
For Dorothy Bagan, who lives alone in the house she owns in Calgary, the crunch is already being felt. She's cancelled her cellphone and cut back on cable TV, and keeps to a carefully curated list when grocery shopping.
She also doesn't own a car and though she's an avid public transit user and community volunteer, her social life has narrowed.
“My circle of friends has diminished, for the obvious reason. I’m 74," Bagan said. "And the two close friends that I have, well, only one of the two still drives so seeing each other has been a challenge."
In fact, Bagan said she's recently made the decision to go back to work on a part-time basis — not because of the money, though that's an added perk, but because she needs to get out of the house.
“I love engaging and interacting with people ... I love being out and about and a part of things," she said. "I’m still useful; just because I’m a senior doesn’t mean I have nothing to contribute.”
Social isolation is part of "the down-flow effect of inflation," Tamblyn Watts said. If seniors can't afford internet, they can't connect with their families via Zoom or FaceTime. If they can't afford hearing aids or eyeglasses, they have less ability to interact with the world. And if younger generations are busy picking up extra hours at work to keep up with their own rising cost of living, they're less likely to be able to check in on their mom and dad or squeeze in time to visit a grandparent in a nursing home.
“There’s going to be more people living alone at home, unsupported, and lonely," Tamblyn Watts said.
For his part, Jeraj said he feels fortunate. He is married, he still drives, and he and his wife have made a conscious effort to stay active and connected through low-cost activities like going for long walks and entertaining friends at home.
He knows, however, that many of his peers aren't so lucky.
“I have relatives who live alone, and cost for them is a big issue. Even mobility, because they can’t drive because of their age and health," Jeraj said.
"Social isolation is a really big thing. It’s affecting them mentally quite a bit.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Millennial Money: A scarcity money mindset can cost you
Factors beyond your control, like inflation or supply chain shortages, can limit your access to the things you need and make it harder to achieve your financial goals.
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you
Following a series of interest rate hikes, Canada's housing market is now facing a 'historic' correction. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians looking to buy or sell homes in a changing market landscape.
How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years
With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.