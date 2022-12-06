If your fixed-rate mortgage is up for renewal soon, we want to hear from you
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement on Wednesday, some homeowners may be concerned about the impact rising interest rates will have on their mortgage payments. Those with fixed-rate mortgages, for example, may be forced to renew their agreement at a much higher interest rate.
For those with fixed-rate mortgages who are concerned about rising interest, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Will your mortgage be up for renewal soon? Are you worried about being able to afford higher monthly payments due to rising interest rates? Are you shopping around for lower rates or considering renting instead? What will you do if you can’t afford the increased mortgage payments?
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca, and include your name and location. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
