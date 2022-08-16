Hudson's Bay is teaming up with Mountain Equipment Co.
Hudson's Bay Co. is teaming up with Mountain Equipment Co. (MEC) to offer the outdoor retailer's goods at three department stores and on its website.
The partnership provides MEC with a stronger brick-and-mortar presence in the Toronto-area and online, while giving Hudson's Bay access to the attractive outdoor recreation market, executives with both retailers said in an interview.
MEC said it plans to launch the shop-in-shops this fall at Hudson's Bay's flagship department store on Queen St. as well as at the Yorkdale and Square One shopping centres.
The shops will feature a selection of outdoor gear, footwear and apparel, with an extended offering of goods available on TheBay.com later in the season.
"For Hudson's Bay it's essentially a brand new category," saidWayne Drummond, president of Hudson's Bay. He added that the partnership brings MEC's outdoor expertise to the department store.
MEC said its shops inside the department store will mirror the experience and expertise available at its 21 standalone stores.
"We agreed that this really has to be the legitimate MEC experience, which is MEC staffers," said Eric Claus, CEO and chairman of MEC.
Some of the staff will be transferred from existing stores, he said.
"We're already in the hiring process of people that are training in our stores," Claus said.
The shops will feature MEC's in-house label as well as popular outdoor brands like Scarpa, Salomon, the North Face and Black Diamond.
A broader selection of MEC goods will be available through the department store's online marketplace, Claus said.
"The offer online is really an extended aisle so we can offer a lot more product to the Bay's customer population than just the assortment that we have in the stores," he said.
MEC will be a third-party seller on the Bay's marketplace, which means goods will be sold and shipped directly by MEC through the Bay's website.
Hudson's Bay opened its website to third-party sellers in the spring of 2021, adding hundreds of new brands and thousands of items to its online assortment of products.
"The marketplace initiative has been going extremely well in the past year," Drummond said. "We surpassed the $1-billion mark in demand on TheBay.com."
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Millennial Money: A scarcity money mindset can cost you
Factors beyond your control, like inflation or supply chain shortages, can limit your access to the things you need and make it harder to achieve your financial goals.
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you
Following a series of interest rate hikes, Canada's housing market is now facing a 'historic' correction. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians looking to buy or sell homes in a changing market landscape.
How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years
With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.