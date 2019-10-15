Home sales in September up 15.5 per cent from year ago: CREA
Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont. on Dec.1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:45AM EDT
OTTAWA - The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of home sales in September was up 15.5 per cent compared with a year ago as sales in the country's big cities climbed higher.
The association says sales compared with a year ago were up in Canada's large urban markets, including B.C.'s Lower Mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton-Burlington, Ottawa and Montreal.
On a month-over-month basis, home sales through the Canadian Multiple Listing Service were up 0.6 per cent in September.
Home sales in Canada have been rising since hitting a six-year low in February.
The national average price for homes sold in September 2019 was about $515,500, up 5.3 per cent from the same month last year.
Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto regions, the average price was less than $397,000 and amounting to a year-over-year gain of 3.3 per cent.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Home sales in September up 15.5 per cent from year ago: CREA
- IMF downgrades world economic outlook; 2019 estimate for Canada unchanged
- Cannabis producer Aphria reports $16.4M first-quarter profit, $126.1M revenue
- Australia deports woman to Vietnam over smuggled pork
- Deutsche Bank gave lavish gifts to China's leaders: report