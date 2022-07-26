Grim news from Walmart sends tremor through U.S. markets
Grim news from Walmart sends tremor through U.S. markets
U.S. markets headed toward a lower open Tuesday ahead of what is expected to be another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week and troublesome news from Walmart which is considered a bellwether for consumer spending as well as the broader retail sector.
Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.4% as did futures for the S&P 500. Global shares were mixed and oil prices rose.
The Fed is expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, triple the usual margin, as the central bank continues an aggressive campaign to stem four-decade high inflation. That would put the Fed's benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest since 2018 before the coronavirus pandemic.
Late Monday Walmart lowered its profit outlook in the middle of the quarter, something it rarely does. The world's largest retailer said rising prices for food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins.
In May, Walmart, Target and other retailers reported that a faster-than-expected shift by customers away from items that were popular in the height of the pandemic, such as casual clothing and home goods, left them with piles of inventory that forced them to slash prices.
Walmart shares are down more than 9% before the opening bell Tuesday and the entire retail sector is under pressure. Target, Macy's and Kohl's are all down about 5%.
In midday trading in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London advanced 0.6%, the DAX in Frankfurt lost 0.7% and the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.3%.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,277.44 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.2% to 27,655.21.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.7% to 20,905.88 after Alibaba Group, the world's biggest e-commerce company, announced plans to change the status of its Hong Kong-traded shares to make them more accessible to mainland Chinese buyers.
Alibaba went public in New York in September 2014 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in November 2019. The proposed change would upgrade Alibaba's Hong Kong status to a primary listing along with New York, making the shares eligible for purchase through mainland brokerages.
The Kospi in Seoul added 0.4% to 2,412.96 after data showed the South Korean economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.7% over the previous quarter in the three months ending in June.
Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.3% higher at 6,807.30.
India's Sensex lost 0.7% at 55,384.00. New Zealand and Bangkok retreated while Singapore and Jakarta gained.
Investors worry aggressive rate hikes by the Fed to contain inflation that is at four-decade highs and similar action by central banks in Europe and Asia might derail global economic growth.
U.S. inflation has accelerated to 9.1%, its highest since 1981.
The U.S. economy is slowing, but healthy hiring shows it isn't in recession, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday. Fed officials who publicly support a rate hike also cite a strong job market as evidence the economy can stand higher borrowing costs.
On Thursday, the Commerce Department is due to release U.S. economic growth estimate for the thee months ending in June. Some forecasters expect a second quarter of contraction after output shrank 1.6% in the three months ending in March.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose US$1.81 to $98.51 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $2 to $96.70 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, advanced $1.73 to $101.92 per barrel in London. It added $1.95 the previous session to $105.15.
The dollar was unchanged from Monday's 136.72 yen. The euro inched back to $1.0119.
Shares in McDonald's and Coca-Cola rose while General Motors fell after the companies reported earnings before the bell Tuesday.
Also this week, tech heavyweights Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon are due to report results.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadian class-action settlements you could submit a claim for
Canadians and businesses can submit claims after several class-action lawsuits were settled within the past year.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Always keep cash on hand, experts say after massive Rogers outage
Keeping a few hundred dollars in cash tucked away for emergencies is a good idea, especially in the wake of the Rogers outage, experts say.