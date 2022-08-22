Global stocks lower ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Monday as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation.
London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Shanghai, the only major market to advance, gained after China's central bank nudged down a rate that affects mortgage costs. Oil prices fell more than US$1.50 per barrel.
Investors are watching the annual Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after minutes last week from the U.S. central bank's July board meeting affirmed plans for rate hikes despite signs of weaker economic activity. Traders worry aggressive steps to contain inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.
"The Fed is still feeling inflation. Its actions have not even begun to dent inflationary pressures at all," said Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities in a report. "Nor have they begun to crimp economic activity at all. The economic slowdown was already in play for other reasons."
In early trading the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.7% to 7,494.91 and Frankfurt's DAX fell 1.1% to 13,544.52. The CAC 40 in Paris sank 1.6% to 6,389.86.
On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was off 0.6% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%.
On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 1.3%. It ended down 1.2% for the week. The index is down 11.3% this year.
The Dow dropped 0.9% and the Nasdaq lost 2%.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,275.93 after the People's Bank of China lowered its Loan Prime Rate, a target for market interest rates, for a five-year loan to shore up weak housing sales.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.5% to 28,794.50. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.6% to 19,656.98.
The Kospi in South Korea gave up 1.2% to 2,462.50 and Sydney's S&P ASX-200 fell 1% to 7,046.90.
India's Sensex opened down 1% to 59,017.57. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok advanced while Jakarta declined.
The Chinese central bank cut its target for a five-year loan by 0.15 percentage points to 4.3%. The rate for a one-year loan, which affects other industries, was lowered by only 0.05 percentage points to 3.65%.
The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive economic growth after crackdown on debt caused a slump in real estate sales and Shanghai and other industrial cities shut down for weeks starting in late March to fight virus outbreaks.
The move "reflects the seriousness" of the real estate slump and shows Beijing is "willing to take more forceful actions," said David Chao of Invesco in a report.
Chinese leaders are trying to revive economic growth without using across-the-board stimulus that might push up inflation or politically sensitive housing costs.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.52 to $88.92 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, shed $1.55 to $95.17 per barrel in London.
The dollar rose to 137.13 yen from Friday's 136.91 yen. The euro declined to $1.0016 from $1.0034.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Millennial Money: A scarcity money mindset can cost you
Factors beyond your control, like inflation or supply chain shortages, can limit your access to the things you need and make it harder to achieve your financial goals.
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.