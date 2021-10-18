GameStop mania severely tested market system: SEC report
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
UPDATED | Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to the congressional committee investigating the attack, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden.
Trump testifies for over 4 hours in deposition about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower
Former U.S. President Donald Trump answered questions under oath for about 4 1/2 hours Monday as part of a lawsuit brought by men alleging they were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.
Los Angeles county wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam
Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant's widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
BREAKING | Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
Ontario government asks for patience after COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code site crashes
Some 215,000 Ontarians successfully downloaded their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code Monday morning and they should consider themselves lucky.
Biden team asks U.S. Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law
The Biden administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure's constitutionality plays out in the courts.
-
Photos: Key moments in former U.S. secretary of state Colin Powell's career
From serving as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, earning the medal of freedomtwice and making the case for U.S. invasion of Iraq before the United Nations, CTVNews.ca has collected a selection of images that show the long career of the late Colin Powell.
Trump sues U.S. House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack
Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, alleging it made an 'illegal, unfounded, and overbroad' request for his White House records.
'He lied': Iraqis still blame Colin Powell for role in Iraq war
For many Iraqis, the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the UN Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.
Russia suspends its mission at NATO, shuts alliance's office
Russia on Monday suspended its mission at NATO and ordered the closure of the alliance's office in Moscow in retaliation for NATO's expulsion of Russian diplomats.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
Marilou McPhedran resigns from senators' group before hearing on her expulsion
A senator resigned Monday from the upper chamber's biggest parliamentary group, before a hearing took place to consider kicking her out.
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
Do you plan on vaccinating your kids against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
As Health Canada prepares to review the Pfizer-BioNTech data on its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents and caregivers about their plans
Apple unveils new MacBooks and its next-generation AirPods
At a virtual event on Monday, Apple showed off two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip. It also unveiled AirPods 3, its entry-level wireless earbuds that borrow a few features from its higher-end AirPods Pro line.
COP26 glossary: Understand the terms, issues at UN climate summit
From Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, thousands of people will attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. CTVNews.ca has created a glossary of terms and issues that will come up during the UN climate talks.
Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.
Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged
A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Disney delays 'Indiana Jones 5,' 'Black Panther 2' releases
The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel 'Wakanda Forever.'
The Weeknd postpones world tour again, moves shows to summer 2022
The Weeknd is refunding tickets for his already postponed world tour, telling fans he wants to invest in 'something bigger' rather than move forward with the planned shows.
S&P/TSX composite moves further into record territory despite energy pullback
Canada's main stock market moved further into record territory Monday despite a relatively quiet day marked by a pullback in the key energy sector.
GameStop mania severely tested market system: SEC report
The U.S. stock market certainly shook when hundreds of thousands of regular people suddenly piled into GameStop early this year, driving its price to heights that shocked professional investors. But it didn't break. That's one of the takeaways from a report by the Securities and Exchange Commission's staff released Monday about January's "meme-stock" mania.
Businesses see higher inflation, wages and job changes, Bank of Canada reports
Consumers and businesses expect increases in the cost of living to stay hot over the next year, the Bank of Canada says as part of surveys results that also show people more willing to search for new jobs, and businesses willing to pay more for workers.
The world's tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey
A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimetres (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
Children under 10 are using social media. Parents can help them stay safe online
Younger kids are getting on social media apps, and some parents aren't confident that their children can stay safe online.
Border warning for Canadian sports fans planning to watch games in U.S.
Canadian sports fans hoping to catch a Seattle Seahawks or Seattle Kraken game are being advised to plan their trips across the border carefully, or they could face a nasty surprise on their return to Canada.
Protest disrupts Beijing Games torch-lighting ceremony
Four Tibetan activists were removed from outside the archaeological site of ancient Olympia and detained on Monday, an hour before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch lighting ceremony.
Norrie, Badosa are 1st-time winners at Indian Wells
Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open, giving the tournament its first champion ranked outside of the Top 25 since 2010.
Ford promises 'huge' investment in Windsor, Ont., auto plant after shift cuts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province and federal governments will be making a "huge" investment in a Windsor, Ont., auto assembly plant to help ramp up production after the company announced a shift cut.
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.
U.S. opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall
U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.